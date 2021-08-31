Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Betty was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Corunna, the daughter of Elmer and Olga (Bronson) Hein.
She attended Owosso High School and Salem Lutheran Church where she was an active lifelong member, serving with the ladies’ guild and Sunday School.
Betty enjoyed being a mother and grandmother and looked forward to the holidays and the family get togethers. Also, she loved being outdoors, from being in nature, to camping and fishing.
She married Howard Stanton Levely in Owosso Aug. 21, 1948; he predeceased her July 10, 2010.
Betty was a homemaker and worked as a bank teller at Genesee Bank, which today is Citizens Bank.
Betty is survived by her sons Ronald (Marlene) Levely, Daniel (Debra) Levely, David (Denise) Levely and Richard Levely; daughter Jane (Ed) Goeckel; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Judy Batteen and Carol Chapko; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and sisters Nellie Sarrizin and Eleanor Hill.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Quality Living System.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
