Frederick Alchin

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Denis Spitzley officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery privately with family. Family and friends welcome attendance at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary prayer at 7 p.m.

