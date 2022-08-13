Frederick Alchin

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Denis Spitzley officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery privately with family. Family and friends welcome attendance at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary prayer at 7 p.m.
Jim was born on March 21, 1943, the son of the late Frederick and Emily (Porter) Alchin, of Owosso. He married his high school sweetheart, Jan Jenc on April 28, 1962. They celebrated a beautiful 60 years of marriage together.
He never missed his grandchildren’s adventures, including many sporting events, hunting trips and family vacations. He spent many years enjoying vacations in Port Aransas, Texas, playing dominoes, walking the beach and enjoying life. His favorite time was spent at his cottage on Blue Gill Island on Lobdell Lake where he was also involved in the board proudly volunteering for 13 years.
Jim loved so many things in life… he especially loved spending time with his family and he was devoted to his career as a journeyman die maker at General Motors for over 43 years. He had a strong Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of
Jim is survived by his wife Janice Alchin children, Todd (Lori) Alchin, Troy (Jamie) Alchin, and Casie (Kevin) Fry; his grandchildren, Demi Fry, Courtney Fry, Hunter Alchin, Walker Alchin, Skyler Alchin, Avery Alchin,Amanda Wills, Devin Dixon, Meghan Boyer, and Erin Boyer; his brother, Clyde (Linda) Christmas; and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents; his grandson Brody Fry; and his sister Sylvia Bird.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brody Fry Memorial Scholarship Fund via Lenawee Community Foundation, which was very special to Jim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.