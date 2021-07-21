Age 84, of Rockford, passed away July 18, 2021, in Grand Rapids.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Beech officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon Friday until the service.
Nancy was born April 17, 1937, in Owosso to Keith Edwin Birdsall and Elizabeth (Agnew) Birdsall.
Nancy graduated in 1955 from Corunna High School. She married her high school sweetheart Kenneth V. Robinson, son of Carl and Rosalie (Brazie) Robinson, Nov. 26, 1955, in Owosso.
Nancy loved her Lord and Savior, and lived her life demonstrating it. Nancy had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, enjoyed gardening and painting and other creative activities. She was a fabulous wife, a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed dearly by her loved ones.
She was employed through the years as an administrative assistant at John Wesley College (Owosso) and grant writing at Michigan State University.
Nancy is survived by her husband; sons Richard (Rhonda) Robinson of Owosso and Michael (Sandra) Robinson of Rockford; daughter Kathleen of Belmont; grandchildren Jessica (Aaron) Lautenbach, Adam (Tyann) Robinson, Joshua (Sarah) Robinson and Jacob (Katelynn) Robinson; great-grandchildren Iyla and Henry Lautenbach, and Violet and Ellis Robinson; sister Sue (Larry) (Birdsall-Sunday) Schnell; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Mike Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either Owosso Nazarene Compassion Ministries or Blythefield Hills Baptist Church Benevolent Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
