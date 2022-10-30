Elizabeth (Betty) Helen Wilson

0397

Age 91, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Betty was born May 10, 1931, in Bannister, the youngest of eight children to Cyrill and Anna Kristin, who emigrated from Czechoslovakia (Slovakia). She was president of her high school graduating class of 1949 in Elsie. She married the love of her life, William Robert (Bob) Wilson Jr. Nov. 24, 1951. Betty was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Bernardine Guild and Rosemary’s Circle. She served as a Girl Scout leader for some years for her younger daughters.

