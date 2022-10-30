Elizabeth (Betty) Helen Wilson

Age 91, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Betty was born May 10, 1931, in Bannister, the youngest of eight children to Cyrill and Anna Kristin, who emigrated from Czechoslovakia (Slovakia). She was president of her high school graduating class of 1949 in Elsie. She married the love of her life, William Robert (Bob) Wilson Jr. Nov. 24, 1951. Betty was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Bernardine Guild and Rosemary’s Circle. She served as a Girl Scout leader for some years for her younger daughters.
Betty was a caring and considerate person who was loved by all who knew her. If asked, she would say that her proudest accomplishment was raising her children to be compassionate and responsible adults. Betty also took pride in her adoring husband, Bob, who predeceased her in 2003. Betty’s family and friends were her priority in life.
In addition to taking loving care of her family, Betty found joy in gardening, hosting Friday evening cards (mostly euchre and pinochle), playing golf with friends, playing slot machines at the casino and traveling the world. She equally welcomed everyone to the Wilson home, always having room for one more. Once the family received an unexpected phone call on a Sunday evening and in a matter of hours, was taking in an exchange student from Finland (Kata). Betty would cook and bake for hour upon hour to prepare for gatherings like reunions, graduations, weddings, births and even funerals. Her famed kolache sparked competition to get one before they were gone. Her home was a favorite gathering spot for many.
In her later years, when travel was difficult for Betty, she was incredibly grateful for and especially enjoyed the family and friends who visited her. She was eager to see the newest pictures posted online of all those she loved, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty had an immense capacity to see the good in people, and remind you that we should always be kind to others, for we do not know the burdens they may carry. Her family credits the Shiawassee Council on Aging, which provided in-home assistance (Amy), for enabling her to remain at home for the past eight years.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by children Susan (Bob) Wilson-Koontz, Jeffery (Nancy) Wilson, Catherine Rathbun, Beth Newport and Jacqueline (John) Fitzpatrick.
She was blessed with grandchildren Anne (Shaun) Harris, Nick (Jessica LaForest) Newport, Dustin (Jessica) Wilson, David Wilson, Jona Elmore, Lindsay (Dave) Whitman, Bailey Fitzpatrick, Laura (Ben) Allen, Allison (Bill) Foster, Tom (Laura) Coens, Katie (Alex) Newton, Ben (Lily Werbin) Rathbun and Sam (Maggie) Rathbun; great-grandchildren Teddy and Ginny Harris; Eli and Leila Wilson; Wyatt LaForest; Harper and Forrest Whitman; Cole and Connor Foster; Zachary, Natalie, and Abigail Allen; Eva, Elizabeth, and Tommy Coens; Sam and Maya Newton; sister-in-law Reva Kristin; brother-in-law Stanley Douglas (Madeline) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and their children.
Betty was predeceased by her husband William Robert Wilson Jr.; brothers and sisters; sons-in-law Tom Coens, Marc Newport and E. Paul Rathbun II; and grandchildren Michael Robert Wilson and John Robert Fitzpatrick.
The family will receive family and friends at Nelson House Funeral Home in Owosso for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a rosary at 7 p.m. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., Owosso, MI, 48867, or St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St., Owosso, MI, 48867. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
