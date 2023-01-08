Age 89, of Denver, Colorado, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mary Ann was born July 16, 1933, in Traverse City, the daughter of John and Hattie Saul. She grew up in Immaculate Conception Parrish, graduated in 1951 from St. Francis Catholic High school and upon graduation took a position with Michigan Bell. Mary Ann married the love of her life, Dr. Lawrence L. Dunn in 1955, relocated to Owosso in 1959, and they had four children.
Mary Ann was a homemaker and actively involved within St. Joseph’s parish, initially starting as a CCD teacher.
She then progressed to the director of the RCIA program and ultimately culminated her duties as a pastoral minister. She lived her faith in Jesus Christ each day.
She is survived by her children Sandra (husband Daniel Donahue), Nancy (husband Jerry Hawkins) and Brian; sister Rosalie Dohm; brother David Saul; five grandchildren Ashleigh, Samantha, Alexis, Brianna and Jack; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry and son, Bob.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Gardens at St. Elizabeth, with interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Traverse City.
In remembrance, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
