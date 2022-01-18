Patricia A. Luft-Bates

Age 87, of Chesaning, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at South Bingham Cemetery.
Patricia was born Dec. 16, 1934, in Owosso, the daughter of Louis Eno and Geraldine (VanAmburg) Gorton.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1954, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Patricia enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
Patricia was a wonderful, loving mother and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Patricia is survived by her children Deborah (Norman) Butcher, Richard (Kristi) Luft, Cindy (Pat) Brown, Jeff Luft, Doug (Sharon) Luft and Dan (Sara) Luft; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Louis Eno and Geraldine (VanAmburg) Gorton; stepfather Lester Gorton; stepbrother Raymond Gorton; stepsister Joyce Donnelly; and grandson Matthew Luft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the National Breast Cancer Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.