Age 96, passed away Thursday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Luella was the daughter of Ray and Lottie (Hearn) Warner of St. Johns; born Aug. 29, 1924.
She married the love of her life, Harold Horton Nov. 24, 1946; they enjoyed 52 years of marriage before his passing.
Luella was a homemaker and took pride in her home. She dedicated her life to God and her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
Luella is survived by her daughters Kay (Garth) Lawson, Linda (Phil) Getzen and Marcia Martin; son Rick (Adele) Horton; grandchildren Chad (Ruth) Lawson, Jeremy Lawson, Doug Martin, Sara (Brian) Bubela, Charissa Horton, Nate (Ashley) Salava, Laura Garza, Beth (Billy) Wheeler and Pete (Nicole) Salava; and great-grandchildren Trevor, Corbyn, Tyler, Kalli, Emily, Kyle, Aubrianna, Kameron, Kypten, James, Isabella, Noah, Karter and Cooper.
Luella was predeceased by her husband Harold, son-in-law David Martin, her parents and siblings.
A special thanks to the caregivers at Pleasant View for taking care of Luella, and truly treating her like family. She loved and appreciated her Pleasant View family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Respite Care in Owosso, as she loved her Respite workers like family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
