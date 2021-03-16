John Joseph Stehlik

Age 80, passed away at his home surrounded by family Sunday, March 14, 2021.
John was born May 6, 1940, in Owosso. He was the youngest son of Frank and Mary Stehlik of Corunna. John grew up with his two older brothers — Bob and Dick — and they, along with their father, all had a love of cars and trucks. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1958. He continued his education and proudly earned his master’s degree from the “Sshool of hard knocks.”
He could often be heard saying, “I’m not the smartest guy, but I know how to surround myself with smart people.”
On July 2, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Rita Hebekeuser. Together they raised a beautiful family of four children: Shawn Merkel (Dave Selleck), Rene Walters, John C. “J.C.” Stehlik (Debbie) and Shannon Lawton.
His beautiful family grew with 11 grandchildren, including Blake Merkel, Tyler Merkel, Cole Merkel (Nathan Breitenfeldt), Morgan Brown (Patrick), Madelyn Walters (Clay Bowers), Marshall Walters, Emerson Stehlik, Kerrigan Stehlik, Jordyn Michalec (Devin), Alexander Lawton (Tashi Zandstra) and Jacob Lawton. He was then blessed with two great-grandchildren, Kyan Merkel Cowell and Lily Bloom Bowers.
John spent his entire working life in the trucking industry, first as an owner-operator driver for Great Lakes Express and then as an entrepreneur after purchasing Davis Cartage Company in 1975. The trucking industry led him to serve and lead multiple boards, including chairman of the Regional Distribution Carriers Conference, president of the Michigan Limited Carriers and member of the Michigan Motor Carrier Enforcement committee.
He was also a member of the MPSC Motor Carrier Advisory Board. In 1991, he served as the president of the Michigan Trucking Association. John was also a member of the Safety and Engineering Committee of the American Trucking Association and served as president of the Shiawassee County Chapter of the American Cancer Society.
John was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso, St. Anthony Catholic Church in Saranac and Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. He was also a member of the Owosso Country Club and Windstar Country Club in Naples.
John spent most of his retired life enjoying beautiful summers in Michigan and warm winters in Naples and Webster, Florida. His retirement years were full of time spent on his hobbies of fishing, golfing and boating, which he loved. He also enjoyed traveling, but most of all, loved spending time at the family cottage on Morrison Lake. He said the best part of being retired was having time to spend summers with his kids and grandkids. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family — especially his exceptional grandchildren.
Many tributes to John have come from past employees and friends who have often said how inspired they were by his courageous fight with his illness and for enduring blindness later in his life. His positive attitude was infectious and he inspired many.
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rita, his four children, all 11 of his grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren, his loving brother Robert (Bob) and sister-in-law Lillian Stehlik, brother-in-law Edward Hebekeuser, and sister-in-law Patti Teichman, along with many adoring nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents, brother Richard Stehlik, infant daughter Angela, nephew Robert Stehlik Jr., and nieces Karen Dasen and Nancy DeVoe.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m Thursday, March 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with a scripture service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
There will be visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at lakefuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to Muscular Dystrophy Association in John’s name. Muscular Dystrophy Association, Michigan MDA/John Stehlik Memorial PO Box 741035 Chicago, IL 60674-0354.
