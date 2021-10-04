Age 78, passed away Oct. 2, 2021, after a brief stay at Pleasant View.
James was born in Alma on Nov. 14, 1942, the son of George and Alice (Pobanz) Shoemaker. His family moved to Owosso in the mid-1950s. James attended Owosso High School and was a letter winner on the varsity football team, graduating in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a radio technician on the destroyer USS Witek in the Atlantic before being honorably discharged. James earned associate’s degrees at C.S. Mott Community College and Baker College in electronics. He was employed professionally as a journeyman electrician at manufacturing facilities in Owosso, Howell and Lansing over his 30-plus year career. He was particularly adept at and enjoyed wiring electrical panels in the course of machine building, and never went anywhere without his tool belt in case he needed to help someone troubleshoot a problem. He enjoyed model railroading, growing vegetables in the garden, eating good food, vacationing in northern Michigan, and spending winters in Florida in his later years. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his devotion to family, impish charm, and hearty laugh.
James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sara (Slater); daughter Lisa Shoemaker, of Lansing; son Jason Shoemaker, of San Francisco; sister Janet (Emerson) Stafford, of San Francisco; uncle Richard Shoemaker, of Roscommon; and nephews Bill Barber, David Stanford and Lee Stafford.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service for James is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Homeless Angels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.