Nancy Elaine (Albring) Bayliss

Age 66, of Henderson, formerly of Owosso, peacefully passed away the afternoon of Sunday, May 1, 2022, after a hard-fought battle.
Nancy was one of five siblings and the daughter of Charles and Esther (Black) Bayliss.
Throughout her life, Nancy always had a passion for cosmetology, but loved teaching and mentoring her students as a cosmetology instructor even more. Her other passions included antiques, crafting, music and spending time with those she loved most.
Nancy is survived by her two daughters Peggy (Steele) Mangovski and Tara (Steele) Reed; grandchildren Haileigh Mangovski, Nerissa Mangovski, Eric Steele, Xander Reed and Aislyn Reed; great-grandson Lawson Steele; brother Robert (Susan) Albring; sister Peggy (Ben) Herrick; partner Jesse Garcia; and many more beloved family and life long friends.
At Nancy’s request, she did not want a full service held in her honor, only a small online service to be hosted by her eldest daughter in Australia for those who would like to attend online. Nancy asked that those closest to her remember their fondest memory of her and know that she is at peace and finally reunited with her parents; infant sons Timothy and Thomas Steele; infant grandchildren; infant great-grandchildren; sister Linda (Albring) Erlich and brother George Albring.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory by planting a flower or a tree in her name or making a donation to your local domestic abuse foundation.
