Allen ‘Jim’ James LaJoyeMay 1, 1946 - Jan. 21, 2023

Allen James LaJoye (aka - Jim, AJ, A James) was born May 1, 1946, and passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Surviving Jim is his wife of 37 years and love of his life, Colleen, six kids and their families. His kids - Bridgette Criner, husband Kimon and kids Tatum Criner Romanowski and family, Chelsea Repaal and family and Jammie Eggers and family; Michelle LaJoye-Young and kids Ethan Young and family and DeLane Young; Teresa LaJoye Mackintosh, husband Craig and kids Avery and Brooks; Patti Gray, husband Jason and kids Dane and Piper; Danyelle Blakely, husband Paul and son Beckham; and Jesse LaJoye and wife Hannah.

