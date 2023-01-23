Allen ‘Jim’ James LaJoyeMay 1, 1946 - Jan. 21, 2023

Allen James LaJoye (aka - Jim, AJ, A James) was born May 1, 1946, and passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Surviving Jim is his wife of 37 years and love of his life, Colleen, six kids and their families. His kids - Bridgette Criner, husband Kimon and kids Tatum Criner Romanowski and family, Chelsea Repaal and family and Jammie Eggers and family; Michelle LaJoye-Young and kids Ethan Young and family and DeLane Young; Teresa LaJoye Mackintosh, husband Craig and kids Avery and Brooks; Patti Gray, husband Jason and kids Dane and Piper; Danyelle Blakely, husband Paul and son Beckham; and Jesse LaJoye and wife Hannah.
Also surviving AJ are eight of his ten siblings who helped to shape him into the man we all knew and loved - Jean (Babe) Seavoy, Melvin (Bud) LaJoye, Clyde LaJoye, Mary Ann Bernard, Sandy LaJoye, Joe LaJoye, Ric LaJoye and Nancy Cuncannan.
Preceded in death by siblings Colleen Sinnaeve and Mike LaJoye; parents Melvin (Bunny) and Martha LaJoye; great-grandson Everett Young; and many extended family and dear friends.
Jim was born in Baraga, Michigan and lived there until high school when his family moved to Sandusky. He graduated from Sandusky High School in 1964 and fairly quickly started his life of service as a police officer in the city of Durand. He continued his years of service with Shiawassee County as a supervisor, homicide detective and undercover narcotics detective before being elected as the Shiawassee County Sheriff from 1980 to 1996. He was also honored to serve as the 1993 president of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.
Jim was larger than life and it is impossible to capture the love, stories and sentiment in these mere words.
Please join us in the celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 E. Columbia Dr., Durand, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Jim’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the church and again one hour prior to his service Thursday.
Memorial contributions given in Jim’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, to be used for officers and their families in need.
