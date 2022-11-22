Robert G. Fournier

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Mr. Chad Montague officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Robert was the son of Basil and Pearline (Wilson) Fournier born in Flint on May 9, 1941.
He graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in Flint and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan.
Robert also proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Robert worked at AC Spark Plug as a chemist. His passion each year was to set up camp on Lot 165 at the Pinery Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada.
Robert achieved his goal of giving half of his worth to various charities, including CARE, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Smile and St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital
Robert is survived by his brothers Don (Cindi) Fournier of Grand Blanc and Gordon Fournier of Gaines; sister Barbara (Mary Jo) Shepard of Fenton; nieces and nephews Brenna (Will) Rudd, Rachel Fournier, Tina Shepard, Pete (Jennifer) Follo, Tony (Michelle) Follo, Angela (David) Worley, Joseph Follo, Andrea (Chad) Montague, Martin Follo and Annie Montague; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his very best friends Martin and Judy Follo.
In lieu of flowers, Robert requested memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital or Doctors without Borders. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
