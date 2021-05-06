Age 81, of East Lansing, peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven with loving family present May 3, 2021.
Janice was born March 5, 1940, to Vernon and Irma Reynolds. She married her love, Duane Stoolmaker Aug. 13, 1960. She graduated from Owosso High School, Davenport University and attended the Hurley School of Nursing.
As a mother of four children, she selflessly worked to help them achieve their goals. As a grandmother of 12, one way she showed her love was making special photo albums for each child. Janice loved music and in addition to teaching her grandchildren piano lessons, she was involved in her church music ministry as well as children’s ministries at church.
We are forever grateful to have had a wife, mom, and grandma that loved us unconditionally, shaped us to be our best selves, and appreciated a good prank- all that helped us to enjoy one another — and made us a family. She will certainly be missed, but will be loved always.
Janice is survived by her husband of 60 years, Duane Stoolmaker; and children Sherry (Jerry) Macko, Scott Stoolmaker (Alison Shapiro), Bob (Stephanie) Stoolmaker and Lynette (Andrew) Mills.
Janice is also survived by grandchildren Joshua (Lauren), Joseph and Josiah Macko; Ainslie and Georgia Stoolmaker; Emma, Sara and Anna Stoolmaker; and Abby, Elly, Becky and Katey Mills; as well as many other loving friends and family.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake Lansing Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Nelson-House Funeral in Owosso with a graveside service to follow at Montrose Cemetery.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
