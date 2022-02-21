Richard J. Freeman

Age 76, of Swartz Creek, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Lodges of Durand.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and one hour prior to the service Friday.
Richard Justin Freeman was born July 1, 1945, in Durand, a son of Justin “Judd” and Leota (Britten) Freeman. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. During that time, he acquired the nickname FoxHole. After serving his country, Richard became a proud member of Skilled Trades Union, Sheet Metal Workers Local 7 where he worked for over 30 years before he retired. In 1967, Richard married his first wife Charlene Matulis. After many years, they decided to separate. On Aug. 6, 1984, he married for a second time to Tamara King. Richard enjoyed working on clocks, fishing, hunting, woodworking, music, gardening, Detroit Tigers baseball and spending time with his family.
Surviving Richard is his wife Tamara Freeman; children David (Debbie) Freeman, Michael Freeman, Stacy (Ralph) Winn, Karen Grennell and Samantha (Craig) Sperry; 11 grandchildren; brother Gary (Sherry) Freeman; sisters Sharon (Clyde) Lewis, Nancy (Richard) Ross and Linda (Bob) Hammond; many nieces and nephews; and his SMW Local 7 special brothers and sons Dennis Wagner (predeceased), sons Jake and Joey Wagner-Teamsters, Terry Fraim, son Lance Fraim-SMART International Worker and Organizer, Ralph Fick, Jim Cole, Dave Hall, Larry Kinzie; and so many more.
He was preceded in death by his son Eric Freeman and his parents Judd and Leota Freeman.
Memorial contributions in Richard’s name are suggested to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.