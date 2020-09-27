Joan Richardson

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Easton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Homes-Martin Chapel Monday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. Visitation will also take place at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the service.
Joan was born on March 26, 1939, to Adrian and Veronica (Sleno) Burch in Owosso. She married Ernie Richardson on Dec. 27, 1958; they celebrated 61 years of marriage last year.
Joan was a loving homemaker all her life. She also volunteered at Memorial Healthcare for 17 years. Joan loved to bake and was a pro at making molasses and chocolate chip cookies. Being a farmer’s wife, she always had food ready and would make sure Ernie and the boys had food when they were in the fields. The polkas were on every day in the house. She taught her grandkids all how to polka dance. She loved to dance. Joan enjoyed the cabin on Mullett lake with her family and friends. They spent a lot of time there entertaining. She had a heart of gold and would always help someone out. A true gift from God, she was the best mom, grandma, wife and sister.
Joan always remembered birthdays, she always had a card bought a week ahead of time and made sure it would get to you on your special day. She loved to go to lunch with old classmates from school and help plan reunions and just visit. Every few months she would get together with a group of friends, “The birthday club girls,” for lunch and then go back to the house for a special dessert.
Joan is survived by her husband, Ernie Richardson; children Wayne Richardson, Karla (Ron) Klasek, John (Rebecca) Richardson, and Patti (Stan) Henige; seven grandchildren; and sisters Marian Ray, Jean (Ron) Perry, and Billie Collins.
She is predeceased by her son, Joe Richardson, her sister, Theresa Wing, and her parents.
The family would like to thank the girls who took such good care of mom at OliverWoods, Building Two and Jan at the Hospice House. She went above and beyond to make sure we all got to say goodbye to our mom.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church of the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGeehanFH.com.
