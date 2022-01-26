Michael Ray Mahan

Age 71, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his residence in Corunna.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
The family will receive friends and family for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to both the visitation and the funeral. For protection of all in attendance, masks are required.
Michael was born Oct. 12, 1950, in South Bend Indiana, the son of Clarence Boyd and Alice Mae (Brothers) Mahan.
He was a 1969 graduate of Brandywine High School in Niles and attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
Michael was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. Their weekend visits were special memories for him. He was a lifelong hunter and enjoyed hunting with family. Mike had a small cattle raising operation and liked spending time on his tractor and working on do-it-yourself projects around the house and land.
He married Deborah Mann in Niles on Dec. 12, 1970.
Michael was president and owner of MRM Industries Inc. in Owosso for 30 years. The 15 years previous, he was the plant manager for Brandywine FRP, Inc.
Michael is survived by his wife Deborah; sons Patrick (Melody) Mahan of Paw Paw and Scott (Amanda) Mahan of Hartland; grandchildren Sophia Mahan, Easton Mahan and Zachary Mahan; sister-in-law Sharon Mahan; brother-in-laws Martin Kruse, Michael (Janet) Mann and William (Darla) Mann; and several special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janice Kay (Mahan) Kruse and brothers Roger Mahan and Robert Mahan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Riley Center in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.