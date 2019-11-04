Age 74, of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
She was lovingly cared for by her family at home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 5, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg. The Rev. Bob Bacik will officiate, with burial to follow at Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg.
The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry. There will be a rosary at 7 p.m. today.
Harriet Kay was born in Lansing the daughter of Lucille and Lowell Anderson. Harriet married Charles “Chuck” Delaney Jan. 5, 1963. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who loved to be in the company of those close to her. She was selfless in her constant acts of kindness to others and never expected anything in return; always contributing her time and efforts to her family, friends and community.
Surviving her are her children Layna (Dave) Korcal, Kathleen (Loren) Conklin, Patrick (Kim) Delaney and Jeffrey (Karen) Delaney. Also surviving are grandchildren Nick Panessidi and fiancee Sarah Brown, Andrew (Ashley) Korcal, Sean (Hannah) Korcal, Amanda Korcal, Tyler Neros, Joshua and fiancee Kelsey Wieler, Miranda Delaney, Collen, Cora and Charlotte Delaney, Ashtyn (Colin) Smith, Tayler (Noah Watkins) Conklin, and Justin Conklin; great-grandchildren Sam and Eloise Smith, Elizabeth Korcal, and Madi Brown.
A special thank you to dear friend Jane Fortman.
Harriet was predeceased by her husband Charles Delaney, parents Lucille and Lowell Anderson, and brother Terry Anderson.
Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church or the Davies Project of Mid-Michigan. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
