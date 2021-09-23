Gordon Stewart Howard

Age 87, a lifelong resident of St. Johns, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at home.
Gordon was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Muir, the fourth child of five born to Harry and Florence (Burtraw) Howard. Following graduation from St. Johns High School in 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Stockwell, Feb. 27, 1955, at Greenbush Methodist Church in St. Johns.
Gordon and Jean made their home in St. Johns and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. In 1956, Gordon enlisted with the U.S. Army and served his country for two years. Upon his return home, Gordon continued to work on the family farm, became co-owner of S&H Farms in 1965, and was a Farm Bureau member. In 1994, he began work with B&W Farm Centers until his retirement in 2000.
Gordon had a sense of humor and his calm and patient nature was the perfect balance to Jean. Together they raised three daughters and did everything they could to help and provide for them. In retirement, Gordon cherished time playing with his grandchildren and attended every sports event. He had a heart of gold and was a joy to be around.
He will be deeply missed by many, especially his daughters Pam (Albert) Ott, Sandy (Dennis) Jury and Kathy (Scott) Gutierrez; grandchildren Heather (Shane) Moon, Emily Ott and Tommy Jury; great-grandchildren Gunner Gordon and Knox Robert Moon; as well as extended family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Howard in 2009, his parents, brother Donald and sister Maxine Hunter.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Gordon’s special caretakers, Tosha Parks, Jennifer Wohlfert and Wanda Gurski, for their excellent care and compassion these last four years.
Memorial visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway in St. Johns. A service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the family home, 1917 W. French Road in St. Johns, with gathering beginning at 1 p.m. and light hors d’oeuvres following.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
For further information, call McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel at (989) 224-4422, or visit mcgeehanfh.com.
