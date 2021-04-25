Thomas Andrew Mahoney

Dearest husband of Carol, passed away on April 15, 2021, at age 87.
Tom was born Nov 23, 1933, in Owosso, to Agnes (nee Greene) and Daniel Edward Mahoney. Happily married to his wife for 60 years, adored father of Thomas J. (Caroline), Pamela (Alexander) Tsigdinos, Barbara and Susan. Cherished grandfather of Madeline and Trevor.
He was predeceased by brothers Gerald and Philip and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
As a child he served alongside his brothers as an altar boy at St. Paul’s Church in Owosso. Tom enlisted in the Air Force, while still in his late teens, within a year of graduating from St. Paul’s high school in 1951.
With the help of the GI bill, he registered at the University of Detroit. He joined the staff of the Varsity News and quickly rose to editorial director. Tom met Carol, a Varsity News staff writer.
Their adjoining desks allowed them to trade humorous observations and headlines.
A chance encounter at the student union in 1960 re-intro-
^
duced them just prior to their graduation. They married May 6, 1961.
Tom’s career spanned journalism, advertising, and marketing before he rose to the position of Executive Editor at the national weekly trade journal, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration News.
A Mass of Catholic Burial and Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd. in Bloomfield Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas’s memory may be made to the University of Detroit-Mercy or the Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be shared at ajdesmond.com
