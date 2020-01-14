Age 88, of Owosso, went to be with his Lord Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Pleasant View in Caledonia Township.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the First Church of Christ, 585 E. North St. in Owosso. The Rev. Chris Higgins will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St., as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.
Verlyn was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Morrice, to Harry and Gladys (Curtis) Kellogg. He retired from Simplicity Engineering in Durand in 1989 as a warehouse manager.
Verlyn enjoyed all sports and loved to watch his granddaughters play, especially ball. He was a faithful member of the First Church of Christ and held many positions there over the years. He enjoyed woodworking and made many nice pieces of furniture, trains and toys for his friends and family over the years.
He leaves behind his wife Dorothy; daughter Judy Kellogg; grandchildren Erica Tejkl and Matt Kellogg; stepchildren David Earle, Elaine (Gary) Juhnke and Kathleen (Rodney) Mehl; three stepgrandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Verlyn was predeceased by his parents; first wife Marlene; children Janice, Sue Kellogg and Gregory (Nancy) Kellogg; and brothers Eugene (Liz) Kellogg and Bob Kellogg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Church of Christ at firstchurchofchrist.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or Boys Town at boystown.org.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
