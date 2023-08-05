Charles ‘Chuck’ Sanford

Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Eric Anderson officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Monday at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at Shiawassee Conservation Club, Owosso.
Charles is survived by his wife Gale of 43 years; son Charlie Sanford; daughters Amy (Brad) Yerian and Jennifer Kintgen; grandchildren Ashleigh, Brennan, Brianna, Rubie and Henry; great-grandchildren Evan and Oakleigh; mother Barbara; sister Debra (Greg) Tobey; brother Darrill; sister Terry (Gale) Toftum; special friend Mark Baleja; and other loving family and friends.
Chuck loved his kids and grandkids. He also loved his fur babies Max and Precious. Chuck loved to shoot targets, and he was a member of Shiawassee Conservation Club and the NRA. He worked at Motor Products/Allied Motions for 35 years as a die setter in the press room.
He was predeceased by his father Dee Sanford.
Memorial contributions should be directed to Life in Christ Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
