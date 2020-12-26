Edward Anthony ‘Ed’ Chapko

Age 60, of Elsie, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A private Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister with the Rev. David Jenuwine officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 22, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
Edward was born in Alma July 8, 1960, the son of Anthony John and Rose A. (Michalovic) Chapko. Ed married Sheila Wiggins Oct. 1, 2010, in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Ed worked as a yard manager for Hazen Lumber for 15 years. Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Thorny Acres, where he was also a treasurer for many years. He was also a lifetime member of St. Cyril Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Chapko of Elsie; children David and Rebecca Chapko of Elsie, daughter Jessica and Anthony Wieber of St. Johns, Charlie and DJ Chapko of Ovid, and Kandice Plowman and Jake Vance of Crystal; grandchildren Kiana Brown, Caylin Vance, Isabella Rosado, Carlie Vance, Maizy Wieber, Daniel Chapko, Amelia Chapko, Kensley Wieber, Colton Chapko, Rhett Wieber and Harper Chapko; mother Rose Chapko of Elsie; siblings Donna and Dale Adolph of Ithaca, Kenneth and Bernice Chapko of North Star, Larry and Janice Chapko of Owosso, Ronald and Amy Chapko of DeWitt, Patrick Chapko of Ashley, Peter and Angela Chapko of Perry, Kathleen and Thomas Speer of Elsie, and Martin and Kelly Chapko of St. Johns.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Anthony “Tony” Chapko, and siblings Daniel and Rosanne Chapko.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
