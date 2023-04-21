Mildred Marie Chmiko

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare with her children by her side.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare with her children by her side.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Monday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Mildred was born Sept. 15, 1930, in Flint, the daughter of Michael and Marie (Hajek) Chmelar.
She graduated from New Lothrop High School.
Mildred was a member of the American Business Women’s Association and named “Woman of the Year” 1982-83. She enjoyed crocheting and baking kolaches and hoskies. Most of all, she looked forward to time with her family and loved playing nickels with her siblings.
Mildred was employed with General Motors A/C Spark Plug Division, resigned after 13 years to raise her family, returned to work with the Owosso Chamber of Commerce and retired from the Shiawassee County Mental Health Center.
Mildred is survived by her sons Paul J. Chmiko and Michael (Rene) Chmiko; grandchildren Cortney (Jeff) Wallace, Madison (Chad) Sheldon and Adam Chmiko; great-grandchildren Sophie and Finley Wallace; sister Marion (Gus) Krchmarik; brothers Ed (Sharon) Chmelar and Henry (Lois) Chmelar; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Paul Michael at birth, and her parents and brother, Robert Chmelar.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Council on Aging.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.