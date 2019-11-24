Age 82, of Laingsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at McLaren-Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Isabel was born Jan. 15, 1937, in Burt Township, Cheboygan County, the daughter of John Davey and Mabel Florence (Griswold) Scott.
She married Bernard Gerald Scollon Oct. 31, 1964, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. Bernie preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2018.
Isabel was a tribal elder of the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Inc. She dedicated herself to the causes of the Burt Lake Band and served as the executive director and on the Tribal Council.
She was also a life member of the Corunna VFW Post 4005 Auxiliary, Farm Bureau and St. Paul Catholic Church.
Isabel was an outstanding income tax accountant. She founded and operated Scollon Associates Inc., an income tax and accounting practice.
She was a kind, generous and loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved to cook, garden, sew, throw a party, play card games and solve cryptograms. She could solve The Argus-Press cryptogram while waiting for her next client to arrive during tax season.
Isabel is survived by her children Cindy (Paul) Williams of Durand, Stacey (Alan) Mathews of Jackson, Dr. Edward (Tanya) Scollon of California and Erin (Jeff) Wormell of Boyne City; grandchildren Alexander, Elizabeth and Emily Williams, Christopher, Ryan and Catherine Mathews, Lindsey, and Caleb and Dylan Wormell; sister Lula Mae Rood of Williamson; brother Ted (Pat) Scott of Morrice; sister-in-law Dorothy Scollon of Cass City; brother-in-law Laurence Scollon of Walled Lake; many dear nieces and nephews; and a large circle of friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband and brother-in-law Dr. Edward Scollon, DVM.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna VFW Post 4005 or St. Paul School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
