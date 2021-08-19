Joan A. King

Age 88, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at a nursing home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Spina officiating.
Joan was born May 24, 1933, in Corunna to Harry L. and Florena E. (Sackner) Mallory.
She graduated from Corunna High School and shortly after married Winfred LeRoy Green. They had three children: Linda Joan Green (Terry Bennett) of Tennessee, Kathy Ann Green Bonnin (Craig Risinger) of Owosso, and Mark LeRoy and Jody Green of Corunna. Joan married Gary Lee King June 17, 1973; Gary later passed away April 17, 2009.
Joan worked at Swanson Manufacturing Company in Owosso for 26 years, retiring in 1982 at the closing of the plant.
Joan was a member of the United Methodist Church in Corunna for many years and enjoyed reading and ceramics.
Joan is survived by her children Kathy (Craig Risinger) Bonnin, Mark LeRoy, Linda Green (Terry Bennett) and Jody Green; grandchildren Tiffany Marie Green, Heather Joan Green and Caitlin (Bill) McCaslin; eight great-grandchildren; and several loving friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers Ralph, Rolland Mallory, and Russell Mallory, and sisters Geraldine Erma Fischer of Florida and Clarabell Tyler of Corunna.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
