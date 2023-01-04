Shannon Lynn (Gouge) Sexton

Age 47, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma.
Shannon was born Aug. 1, 1975, in Owosso, daughter of Jim and Catherine “Kitty” Gouge. After graduating from Owosso High School in 1993, Shannon earned a bachelor of science degree from Central Michigan University in 1997 and earned her master’s degree from CMU.
Shannon married John Sexton on July 24, 1999. She was employed by CMU as a professor in early childhood education the past 16 years.
Prior to that, she worked for 8-Cap Head Start for 13 years. Shannon enjoyed her career.
She made a positive impact on many people.
She enjoyed scrapbooking and watching her daughter play softball. She is the greatest mom ever.
Shannon leaves behind her husband John; daughter Katie; parents Jim and Catherine “Kitty” Gouge of Owosso; brother Jim Gouge of Owosso; sister-in-law Michelle Brzenk-Gouge of Florida; nieces Sydnie, Samantha and Shelby; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend Brandy Kenny of Oakley.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jim and Paula Gouge and maternal grandparents, John and Catherine Mahoney.
Shannon’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with her mentor, Jeanne Chafin officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday.
All are invited to a luncheon in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home) following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wishes of Family.
To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family please visit charlesrlux.com.
