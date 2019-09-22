Shirley Aileen (Winkler) Gute

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, peacefully at home. Shirley was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Owosso, the daughter of George and Lucille (Buck) Winkler. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1945, and she married Allen Gute (predeceased on Jan. 10, 2016) on Sept. 29, 1945.
Shirley is survived by her sons William (Laura) Gute of Defiance, Ohio, Todd (Katherine) Gute of Grand Ledge, and John (Rebekah) Gute of Owosso; eight grandchildren Charles Nielsen, Jeremy (Jamie) Gute, Alisha (Robb) Dunn, Allison (Kiefer) Owens, Stephen and Rachel Gute, Brenna and Bryce Gute; great-grandchildren Joey and Zach Nielsen, Dylan and Peyton Dunn, Kinzie Leaman, Cody and Jason Gute; sister Mavis (K.L.) Umphenour; brothers Tom (Dohreen) Winkler and Pat (Patricia) Winkler; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Allen; her daughter Jan Nielsen; her parents; her brother Jim Winkler; and sister Mary Hansen.
Shirley had a strong, undying faith in God and was an active member of the First Church of Christ. Her relationships with people were most dear to her heart. She loved being with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling around the country with family and friends, especially with Allen, whom she has dearly missed since his passing. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking special family dishes for holidays and gatherings. She treasured every minute of those moments together.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the First Church of Christ in Owosso with Mark St. Louis, Ron Wilson, Todd Gute and John Gute officiating. Burial will follow at Oakgrove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and again at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of Christ, Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House. com.
