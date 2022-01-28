Anna M. Painter

Age 93, of St. Johns, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, St. Johns.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, with the Rev. Jeff Reser. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Owosso.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Anna was born in Saginaw on March 16, 1928, the daughter of John and Mollie (Begus) Shelest. She married Frank Painter on Oct. 26, 1974 in Owosso. They were blessed with nine years of marriage; prior to his on passing on Oct. 12, 1984.
Anna cherished time with her family and friends. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and gardening. She also liked coloring and crocheting. Anna faithfully attended East Washington United Brethren Church, Ashley, MI.
She is survived by her children Carol Chunko, Richard and Janet Griffin, Gary Griffin, Debra Huss and Sharon Griffin; grandchildren Jeff and Candee, Michele and Chris, Tommy, David and Mandi, Craig and Holly, Brenda, Krystal and Charles, Amy and Joe and Michelle and Matt; and great-grandchildren Branden and Jessica, Dakota, Jorden, MaKayla, Harlee, Holdyn, Emily, Spencer, JT, Austin, Kenton, Neil, Lloyd, Seth, Oliver, Clyde, Harper, Bodhi, and Maddilyn. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Shelest, many nieces, nephews and two fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; siblings John, Olga, Andy, Adam and Marion; and grandson James Black.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.
