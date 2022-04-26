James Van Pelt

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser and the Rev. Eric Numerick officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery in New Haven Township.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, April 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
James was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Owosso, the son of J. “Gordon” and LaVerna (Nelson) Van Pelt.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1959, attended Northern Michigan University for one year and completed several occupational classes for the United States Postal Service through various sources.
In his early years, James enjoyed hunting and participating in gun clubs with his father and was a founding member of 9-12 project founded by Bea Vajgart following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. He was a member of Families Against Substance Abuse (FASA). He spent many years coaching Little League baseball and was a collector of sports memorabilia, antiques, collectibles and Curwood books. He was a devoted member of Shiawassee County Historical Society. James was a lifelong Christian and a member of Owosso United Methodist Church for several years and interacted with several community and Mid-Michigan churches.
He married Sharon Kimmel in Marquette in 1959, celebrating 62 years of marriage.
James worked with his father at Owosso Bronze Bearing before working for the Owosso Post Office, starting as a mail carrier and retiring as Postmaster of DeWitt after 42 years of service.
James is survived by his wife Sharon; children Jeff (Lynn) Van Pelt, Jodi (Mike) Kingsbury and Jennifer Van Pelt; grandchildren Adam (Megan) Kingsbury, Ashley Kingsbury, Karl (Jessie) Van Pelt and Dr. Jamie Van Pelt; great-grandchildren June and Grant Kingsbury; sisters Janet Kribs, Lynn (Van) Waugh and Mary Lou (Kyle) Jacobs; and several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Kribs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society, Hospice House of Shiawassee County, Shiawassee County Historical Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.