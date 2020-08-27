John ‘Jack’ C. Wenzlick

Age 61, of New Lothrop, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 27, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
John was born March 6, 1959, to Kenneth R. and Genevieve “Jean” (Yaklin) Wenzlick in Saginaw. He married Deborah Birchmeier-Marston Sept. 10, 2015.
Jack worked for Chevrolet for many years and was a member of the UAW. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed farming, working in his garden and taking care of his lawn. He was a big fan of the “Red Green Show” and Tom Petty. Jack was a jokester with a great laugh. He loved playing with his grandkids, and spending time with his family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife Deborah; mother Jean Wenzlick; children Steven Wenzlick, Jennifer (Matthew) Gross, Jacqulinn Wenzlick and Joseph (Lauren) Wenzlick; step-children Jessica (Jeff) Schulte, Krysta (Chad) Meyer, Lance (Lindsey) Schulte and Celeste Rousseau; grandchildren Jack, Tyler, Everly, Reid and Judd; step-grandchildren Jenna, Stella, Vera, Law, Lucas and Leo; siblings Ed (Denise) Wenzlick, David (Vicki) Wenzlick, Randy (Jan) Wenzlick, Margie (Mike) Jacobs, Jane (Kevin) Quaderer, Ray Wenzlick, Jim (Denise) Wenzlick and Lori Ann (Steve) Storms; mother-in-law Mary Birchmeier; brothers- and sisters-in-law Fred (Leandra) Birchmeier, Dian (Bill) Satkowiak, Lori (Jack) Rose, Barb Birchmeier, Jack (Ronda) Birchmeier, and Connie (Scott) Ruddy; as well as many nephews, nieces, and other loving family and friends.
He is predeceased by his father Kenneth R. Wenzlick, sister Barbara, brother-in-law Jerry Birchmeier and his father-in-law Leo Birchmeier.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Michael Catholic Church or to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
