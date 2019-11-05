Age 93, of Perrinton, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
Judy was born in Duplain Township June 20, 1926, the daughter of Charles and Wilma (Finch) Harmon.
Judy started her writing career at The Argus-Press. She was a freelance writer for many years and had numerous articles published in different magazines and newspapers across the United States. Judy was a founding member of the Michigan Women’s Press Club. She was the public relations director for Interlochen for a couple of years. Judy was also a docent at the Michigan Historical Museum.
Judy loved nature, especially birds. She studied the Kirtland warbler. She worked at the lodge at Grand Teton National Park for several summers. Judy enjoyed her time with her family playing games and camping.
Judy is survived by her children David Eldridge of Bath, Douglas (Frances) Eldridge of Edwardsburg and Jane Joslin-McQueen of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren Tristan Ruddy, Erin Eldridge, April Eldridge and Charles Eldridge; great-grandchildren Alyson Ruddy, Kyle Feldpausch and Kynzlee Eldridge; siblings Carl (Patty) George Jr., Donald George, Ruth (David) Whaley and Alan George; and sister-in-law Margaret George.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Carl George, grandson Carl Joslin, brothers Robert (Dorothy) Harmon and David George. sisters-in-law Connie George and Betty George, and daughter-in-law Linda Eldridge.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
