Joan E. (Joni) Pountney

Passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Tampa, Forida.
Born Joan Eifert on June 13, 1937, in Owosso, to Alexander and Violet Eifert. After the death of her father she was adopted by Melvin J. Brown who along with her mother predeceased her.
Joni graduated from Owosso High School and attended Michigan State University. She and husband Daniel R. (Dan) Pountney were married in Lansing. Their marriage of over 50 years gave them four beautiful children; Jeffory (Jana), Michael (Jennifer), Johanna (Randy), and Sarah (Steve).
Her seven grandchildren will miss their “Nana.” Joni with her husband Dan was active in the Florida Natural Gas Association, serving as a past president/chairperson of the spouse program. After retirement she and Dan were able to spend summers at their cabin on Little Platte Lake near Honor, where the family would gather to share good times together.
Final arrangements for a private family burial in Owosso are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to LifePath Hospice Tampa. BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
