Age 55, of Wyoming, Michigan, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with rosary following at 7 p.m.
Jon was born April 26, 1964, in Owosso, the son of Edward and Donna (Miller) Phillips.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1982, and Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1986.
Jon was a lifelong devotee of the Catholic faith, from which he drew the strength to live with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) for more than 27 years while living on a ventilator for the past 22 years. Jon lived at Metro Hospital in Grand Rapids where he became a loved, valued, and highly respected member of the hospital community.
He was an avid football fan, loved watching movies and was a military history buff. Jon especially enjoyed being a member of Owosso High School’s and Central Michigan University’s marching bands.
Jon is survived by his aunt and godmother Dorothy Phillips; siblings Jeanne Phillips, Dr. Joanne Phillips Estes (Dr. Robin Estes), Jackie Greene (Mike), Jeff Phillips (Susan), Julie Rice (Mike), Joel Phillips and Jennifer Phillips; beloved nieces and nephews Brad, Ben and Sara Estes, Justin Phillips, Kelly Tam (Scott), Sarah Anderson (Drew), Jacob Greene, Rachel Phillips Ross (Ian), Megan Phillips, Jessica Rice, and Jared Rice (Roxanne); and great nieces and nephews Abby and Katie Tam, Camden and Jaxon Anderson, and Addie and Jack Rice.
He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Donna Phillips, brother James Edward Phillips, and uncle and godfather Walter Phillips.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Metro Health Hospital Foundation, 5900 Byron Center Ave., Wyoming, MI 49519
“Jon insisted on a life, then made one.” Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
