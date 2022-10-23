Judith Ann Murawa-Gos

Age 81, of Lennon, passed away Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Those desiring may make contributions to the family.
Judy was born May 20, 1941, in Pontiac, the daughter of Floyd V. and Ruth Ann (Reeves) Mow. She loved flower gardening, birds and her dog, Emma. Judy is survived by her sons, Michael Murawa and Raymond Murawa; grandchildren, Shaye, Brandon (Clarissa), Connor, Kylie and Andrew; niece, Dawn (Tim) Kauffman and their children, Chad (Ashlee), Amanda and Jonathan; Special “daughters”, Lisa (Murawa) Novak and the Tomlinson family and Karol Scheitler and the Scheitler family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Murawa; son, David Murawa; sisters, Peggy and Rosemarie; and nephew, Richard Robertson. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
