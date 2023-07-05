Harold E. Abent

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Harold was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Lansing, the son of Harold and Wanda (Smrek) Abent.
He graduated from Owosso High School.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Harold’s greatest joy was being a grandpa and being able to attend all of his grandchildren’s activities. He was their No. 1 fan in everything they did. Most of all, Harold loved being with his family; he truly cherished the time he spent with them.
He married the love of his life Connie Ford in Bancroft on Nov. 5, 1988.
Harold is survived by his wife; step-children Scott (Valerie) Hallett and Heather Thomas (Robert Sampey); grandchildren Logan Thomas, Rylee (Alex) Eggleston, Steven Hallett, Nathan Hallett and Blake Sampey; one brother; two sisters; and several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Harold Abent, mother Wanda Abent, son in-law Aaron Thomas and four sisters.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M 52, Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
