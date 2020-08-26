Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
George was born June 17, 1937, in Owosso, the son of George and Margaret Miller.
He was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder for many years.
George loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved working out in his yard and gardening.
George retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
He married Marilyn McCaffrey at Salem Lutheran Church Nov. 11, 1961; she predeceased him July 17, 2010.
George is survived by his children Timothy (Pauline) Miller and Tracie (Jeff) Strickler; grandchildren Chase (Kate) Miller, Dezsrrai, Amber, Robert and Brandon, Courtney Hendrychowski, Gage Lyle, Caleb Strickler, Dylan Strickler and Danielle Strickler; six great-grandchildren; special friends Walt and Darlene Widmer and Frank Hamilton; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife and daughter Terri Hendrychowski.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
