Age 88, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Linden Square Assisted Living Facility in Saline.
Lysle was born Aug. 16, 1932, in St. Johns, the son of Arvine and Ethel (Davis) Smith.
He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt in his spare time.
Survivors include his sons Darrell “Dee” (Pam) Smith and Carl (LuAnn) Smith, daughters-in-law Deb, Dawn and Tracy; brother Calvin (Elaine) Smith; son John C. (Sharon) McGuire; daughters Maureen McGuire and Cathy G. (Ernesto) Medrano; daughter-in-law Kathy McGuire; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Arvine and mother Ethel Bebow Davis; his first wife Irene; sons Lysle Jr., Douglas and Raymond; sisters Marjorie Smith and Dorothy Watson; second wife Eleanor; and son Jay.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions in Lysle’s name may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation 30400 Telegraph Road, Suite 150 Bingham Farms, MI 48025 or to Welcome Corners United Methodist Church 3185 N. M-43 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058.
Burial will take place in Fuller Cemetery in Woodland at a later date. To leave a memory you have of Lysle, to sign his guestbook, or for more information please visit rbfhsaline.com.
