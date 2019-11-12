Age 85, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov.15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service.
Gerald was born May 2, 1932, in Durand, a son of Howard and Alice (Prowant) Strickland. On Oct. 6, 1969, he married Clover Mack. Gerald enjoyed music, airplanes, motorcycles and teaching Sunday school. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Simplicity for 42 years.
Gerald is survived by his wife Clover Strickland; children Aurilee (Lee) Payne, Sue (Randy) Akers, Gayla (Doug) Somers and Gerald Strickland; daughter-in-law Geraldine Strickland; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister Rosemary Carpenter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son James Strickland, grandson Michael Payne and great-granddaughter Journey Wilson.
Memorial Contributions in Gerald’s name are suggested to the Calvary Baptist Church in Gaines. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
