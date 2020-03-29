Age 91, of St. Johns, passed away at Oliver Woods in Owosso Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Ovid, the daughter of Clifford and Noldine (McMaster) Beeman.
Doris graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1946. She married Elmer Walter Sept. 13, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 2009.
Doris was a homemaker and is survived by her children Nancy (Jeff) Debo, Marsha Walter, Pam Grasso and James (Kara) Walter; sister Beverly Saxton;grandchildren Cory Wilson, Dante and Tony Grasso, Erin Bonnett, Shawn Debo, Jackie Houghton, Mindy Blunt, Ben Walter Caitlyn Walter, and Amber Drury; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by son Mark Walter and grandson Derek Wilson.
Due to the current pandemic, private services will take place. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery.
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
