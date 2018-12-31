Age 83, of Morrice, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Olive Branch in Perry.
Jerry was born Oct. 10, 1935, the son of Wayne R. and Beatrice M. (Thayer) Carr. He graduated from Morrice High School in 1954 and that same year married Betty Rust.
He enjoyed riding and pulling horses, wintering in Yuma, Arizona, and spending time with family.
Jerry, at one time, was a member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Posse and hunted. Jerry was a millwright and a farmer in the early years with horses.
He is survived by Betty; children Michael (Sandra) Carr of Bancroft, Patricia (Robert) Tribley of Bancroft, Cathy (Thomas) Shettler of Bancroft; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers Duane (Evelyn) Carr of Morrice, and Roy and his special friend Betty of Morrice.
He was predeceased by his brother Normand and his parents.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Durand Eagles Aerie, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road in Vernon Township.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
