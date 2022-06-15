Joyce I. Somers

Age 89, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, at her residence in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Chapin Township, the daughter of Orvil and Edith (Howard) Criner. On Aug. 21, 1949, Joyce married George E. Somers in Chapin and they celebrated almost 65 years of marriage prior to his passing July 4, 2014. Joyce completed her undergraduate work at Albion College and earned her master’s degree from Michigan State University in education.
Joyce and George traveled the world together, serving as United Methodist missionaries in India for many years, enhancing literacy, health and agriculture. Upon their returning to Michigan, Joyce served the Clinton School District as a K-12 reading specialist.
A celebration of both their lives and memorial service will take place at noon, Saturday, June 25, at Chapin United Methodist Church, where Joyce and George were married. Interment will take place at Ford Cemetery in Elba Township.
Joyce is survived by sons David (Pauline) Somers of Saucier, Mississippi, Phillip (Robin) Somers of Naperville, Illinois Stephen Somers of Adrian and Mark (Jennie) Somers of Dearborn. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one sister Arlis Bishop and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, sister Vivian (Robert) Lover, brother Lloyd (Irene) Criner, brother-in-law Claude Bishop and grandson Neal Somers.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
