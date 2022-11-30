Antoinette ‘Toni’ Marie Elder

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.