Antoinette ‘Toni’ Marie Elder

Age 84, of Owosso, went to be with our Lord Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will take place on a later date at Great Lake National Cemetery in Holly.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Toni was born July 22, 1938 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Eva (Westenberg) Koch. She graduated from Park High School, class of 1956 and attended cosmetology beauty school in 1957. She married Ronald Elder on Oct. 30, 1959 in Peoria, Illinois.
Toni was the face of The Clothes Post and Julie K Fashions in Owosso. She also enjoyed sewing and making clothing alterations for customers, friends and family. She loved people and everybody that knew her loved her back.
Toni looked forward to spending time with her family; especially holidays.
Toni is survived by her husband Ron of 63 years; children Renee Elder (Brian Benson), Ronald Elder II and Randy (Jill) Elder; grandchildren Sheena Rusk, Joshua (Lindsey) Crampton, Jennifer (Jason) Fitzcharles, Jared (Alyssa Lashaway) Crampton, Olivia Elder, Sydney Elder, Jameson Elder, Brittanni (Travis) Paul, Andrea Elder and Dannielle Smith; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Ann (Harold) Stephens; sister-in-law Sandra (Jim) McKinnis; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
