Wellington ‘Wimpy’ Cowles

Age 81, of Alpena, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at My Mid-Michigan Hospital in Alpena after battling blood cancer for three years.
Wimpy was born to Lloyd and Genieve Cowles in Owosso at the family home on Chipman Street on July 27, 1940, the youngest son of 13 children. He married the love of his life Sherri Rathbun on Dec. 21, 1979. He raised his six children in Shiawassee County. After retiring from General Motors with 311/2 years of service in 1990, he and his bride of 43 years retired to northern Michigan.
Wimpy was known for his love of University of Michigan sports. If he wasn’t cheering on his favorite team, you could find him washing windows or cleaning something.
He is survived by wife Sherri; children Mark (Andrea) of Indian River, Tim (Shannon) of Owosso, Tammy Jo (Paul) Herba of Manton, Traci (Tim) Tribley of Bancroft, Shaun (Nikki) of Grandville and Tiffanee (Josh) Cowles-Harris of Owosso; brothers Bernie (Gloria) of Florida, Rock of Wyoming and Ray (Janis) of Vicksburg; 30 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend Glenn Harman.
He was predeceased by his parents, granddaughter Genesee, grandson Anthony “Andy” Rounds, five brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, at the Shiawassee Township Hall, with grandson Bill Tribley officiating. Family will receive friends and family at 11 a.m., with service at 1 p.m. and dinner to follow.
