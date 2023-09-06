Laura R. Grinnell

Age 65, of Morrice, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at home.
A life celebration will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Perry Township Hall, 2770 Ellsworth Rd., Perry.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County, Shiawassee County Humane Society or the wishes of the family.
To sign online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid- Michigan (989) 892-1772.
