William David Blaney

Age 62, of Chesaning, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will take place at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel,at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Burial will follow at Taymouth Township Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service.
William was born Oct. 17, 1958, in Saginaw to Basil and Florence (Anklam) Blaney.
He married Pamela Sawvel Sept. 26, 1997.
William worked as an electrician for General Motors for more than 30 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, hunting, snowmobiling and football. He was part of the UAW Local 651.
William is survived by his wife Pamela; children Dennis Miller, Michelle (Matt) Frasier, Jerry Blaney, Sarah McLeod, Tiffany Littlejohn, Kristie Blaney, Danielle Blaney, Anthony (Tiffany) Blaney, Brittany Blaney and Albert Blaney; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings Ben (Diane) Blaney, Robert Blaney, Basil Blaney Jr., Teresa (Bruce) Bakke and Trina (Lee) LaBella; mother Florence Blaney; father-in-law Clayton Sawvel Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his father, and mother-in-law Beverly Sawvel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
