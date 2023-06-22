Clifford Ancel ‘Bud’ Casler

Age 91, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County, Owosso.
Funeral services will be held at United Church of Ovid, Ovid, at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, with the Rev. Bryan Simon officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairfield Township Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel in Ovid. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Clifford was born in St. Johns, on July 16, 1931, the son of Clifford Edmond and Alice Louise (Carter) Casler. He was a graduate of Elsie High School and later attended Michigan State College in the Agricultural Short Course Program. On Sept. 6, 1952, he married Willann Howard at Eureka Christian Church.
Bud loved to play golf, he sang in the church choir and loved bowling. He also loved to care for his lawn and garden. He owned Bud’s Barber Shop in Ovid. Bud was a member of the United Church of Ovid and served as custodian for 19 years. Good friend, Larry Bashore and Bud helped maintain the church and parsonage for many years.
He is survived by his wife Willann Casler of Ovid; son Eric (Karen) Casler of Holt, and son Mark (Sue) Casler of Ovid; grandchildren Jessica (Jim) Ladiski, Jason (Stacey) Casler, Jeanna (Brett) Hebeler, Jonathan (Andrea) Casler, Peter Casler, Daniel Casler, and Katie (Austin) Rivet; great-grandchildren Breanna, Brooke, Samantha, Ethan, Kaleb, Carter, Jolene, Conner, Wyatt, Olivia and Jeremy.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joanne Bouck.
Memorials may be made to United Church of Ovid or Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
