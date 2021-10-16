Barbara Ann Jones

Age 28, of Ovid, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1993, in Carson City. She attended the First Baptist Academy and then graduated from Carson City-Crystal schools in 2012.
Barbara’s passion in life was being attentive to those who needed her help; whether it was young children or her residents at Ingham County Medical Care Facility. She always had the highest level of love and compassion. Very few people who encountered Barb saw anything other than a happy, loving and selfless young woman. All who had the privilege to know her were certainly better for having that chance.
If she was not caring for a baby, she was engaged in one of her many other passions. She had a love of crocheting and was never more than 5 feet away from a skein of yarn. She loved to kayak, fish and spend time with her friends and family.
Her parents want all to know that although Barb is not with us here, we certainly will all see her again soon in heaven. We take comfort in that knowledge.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Heartland Church, 8440 M-21, Ovid, with the Rev. Ben McBride officiating.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m Friday, Oct. 15, and will also be from 1 to 6 p.m today, Oct. 16, 2021, at Smith Family Funeral Homes-Houghton Chapel in Ovid.
Those unable to attend the funeral service are invited to watch a livestream by subscribing to the Heartland Church Ovid YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3BJMB5Y) or the Heartland Church Facebook page. Her parents request masks to be worn and appropriate COVID-19 safety measures followed.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Church, P.O. Box 404, Ovid, 48866. To give to the Barb Jones Memorial, visit https://bit.ly/3aG3ylI.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
