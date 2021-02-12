Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.
Patricia was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Owosso, the daughter of Tony and Agnes (Frolka) Batora.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966, and attended Lansing Community College and Michigan State University.
Patti was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and never missed a Sunday Mass. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She was known for her warmth, kindness, and compassion toward everyone she met. Patti devoted her life to her kids and dogs.
She married Thomas Thon in Owosso June 25, 1981; he predeceased her in 2013.
Patti was employed through the years at Owosso Country Club, Pines Country House and Jumbo’s, where she unfailingly remembered everyone by their drink order and seat at her bar. She was adored by strangers and regulars alike.
Patti is survived by her children Meagan Thon, of Chicago, and Corey Thon, of Orlando, Florida; daughter by marriage Traci Thon of Saginaw; brother Rudy (Sue) Batora; sister Margaret (Nick) Batora Baker; brother-in-law Jack Davis; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
Patti was predeceased by her husband, parents, and sisters Ann Batora and Betty Davis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan Animal Rescue League or the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-nouse.com.
