Age 98, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home and again from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of service.
Helen was born Dec. 27, 1920, in her home on Smith Road in Owosso Township to William and Ella (Cording) Soucie. She married Harry R. Garrett in Owosso Oct. 29, 1942, and together raised five children. Mr. Garrett later passed in 1987.
Helen was a secretary for several years for the city of Owosso and owned Garrett’s Candy Kitchen. She was very involved in Boy Scouts and spent more than 55 years with Girl Scouts, with which she was affectionately known as the “Bug Lady” and received the Thanks Badge for her work. She served as a 4-H leader for several years. Helen was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a charter member of Chapter 15 of Good Sam and had served as historian of Michigan for Good Sam as well.
She was also a member of the Escapees RV Club and both Saginaw and Detroit doll clubs. Harry and Helen were founding members of the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society, helping purchase the land where the fairgrounds are located and superintendent of the goat barn.
Helen enjoyed crafts, quilting, Brazilian embroidery, genealogy, traveling and nature. She loved her family dearly and supported several students at Christian schools in both Texas and Michigan.
Mrs. Garrett is survived by her children Clay (Lucille) Garrett, George (Darlene) Garrett, Betty (William) Melrose, Susan (Jeffery) McManus and Shari (Carl) Struck; 26 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, of 47 years; and grandson Taylor Aaron McManus.
Memorial contributions given in Mrs. Garrett’s name are suggested to Memorial Hospice, Shiawassee Respite or Pat’s Place. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
