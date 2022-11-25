Lee Merwin Bolton

Age 88, of Ovid, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Shepardsville United Methodist Church, Ovid, with the Rev. Jung Du Piek officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service Monday. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, Duplain Twp., at a later date.
Lee was born in Ovid, on July 27, 1934, the son of James Lawler and Grace Lucille (Austin) Bolton. He graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1952. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 502 in Elsie and served as chaplain and past Post Commander.
On Dec. 16, 1956, Lee married Beverly Jean “Bev” Bates at Ovid Congregational Church. They were blessed with nearly 63 years of marriage prior to her passing on Dec. 5, 2019. Lee worked for Oldsmobile for 37 years, retiring as a General Foreman in 1987.
Lee was an avid hunter and fisherman and treasured annual trips to the U.P. with Beverly. He enjoyed many years of Michigan Mountain Man Rendezvous. He was part of the morning coffee group at Mary’s Country Kitchen. Most of all, he loved his family and friends and time spent with them.
He is survived by three children Timothy (Lisa) Bolton, Tami (Michael) Kusnier and Troy Bolton; six grandchildren Onas (Carrie) Bolton, Quinn (Joel) Passmore, Kansas (Liza) Kusnier, Marshal Bolton, Mason (Jessie) Euler and Brant Bolton. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Piper, Darby, Dugan, Charlotte, Lydia, Leo, Landen, Dallas, Harper, Blake, Brynn and Nova.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bev and brother Wendall (Delma) Bolton.
Memorials may be made to the Elsie American Legion Post 502 or Shepardsville United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes — Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
